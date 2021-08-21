Letterdrop logo

Letterdrop

logo
Humorism

A newsletter about labor, inequality, and extremism in comedy.

Learn more about Humorism
Follow on TwitterFollow on Instagram
post cover

Why Humorism Is Worth Six Bucks

I think.

Upgrade to paid Hello Humorism readers: I am about to ask you to spend money on this newsletter. If you already spend money on it or have no interest in spending money on it, please disregard. If you're somewhere in between, here are a few paragraphs for you. A Humorism subscription costs $6/month or $60/year. It's true—for six bucks a month you could subscribe to entire publications that post more than a few articles each week. The thing is, and I say this with a mixture of pride and utter frustration, none of those publications cover what Humorism covers. No one else is covering the comedy industry's reckless apathy toward the pandemic. No one else is covering the amorality and corruption of venue owners. No one else is covering the way comedians and comedy spaces protect abusers. No one

humorism
begging for money
meta

Seth Simons

Aug 23 2021

4 min read

post cover

Unmasking My Cyberstalkers

A Humorism special.

As I’ve discussed before, for the better part of the last year I’ve been on the receiving end of on-and-off waves of harassment from members of a niche online subculture called onaforums.net. Ostensibly a forum for fans of Opie and Anthony, onaforums is more accurately a community of white supremacists and quasi-professional trolls. It’s filled with outright hate speech of every stripe, and its members make a game of subjecting various targets to all manner of harassment, sometimes quite vicious, online and in real life. They set their sights on me last fall when I reported on The Stand’s apparent disregard for New York’s Covid guidelines. The club’s co-owner, Cris Italia, posted on Twitter a request for comment I’d sent him; in a matter of hours, my entirely family had been doxxed by onaf

onaforums
the stand
online

Seth Simons

Aug 21 2021

7 min read

post cover

Horatio Sanz Used to Call His Fans "Horatio's Kidz" and Solicit Feet Pics on Twitter

Plus, the reflections of a former FalPal.

CW: This newsletter discusses the grooming and child sexual abuse allegations against Horatio Sanz. Please skip it if you need to. After I wrote about the lawsuit against Horatio Sanz a few days ago, I got an email from someone who used to participate in the same SNL/Jimmy Fallon fandom as the plaintiff. She wanted to let me know that the AOL Instant Messenger screen name attributed to Sanz in the lawsuit, "marblechomper," matched the email address on a business card of his she received ten years ago, when she was in her late teens. Why did she receive Horatio Sanz's business card when she was in her late teens? Because she was one of "#HoratiosKidz," a group of Fallon fans he interacted with on Twitter and eventually "adopted" as his own in the early 2010s. They called him "Dad." Twitter

horatio sanz
jimmy fallon
saturday night live

Seth Simons

Aug 16 2021

8 min read