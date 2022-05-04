post cover

A Simple Rule

I'm crazy for this one.

Violence is wrong. It's bad! You shouldn't do it, if you can avoid doing it, and you certainly shouldn't do it to people who aren't actively harming or trying to harm you. This seems to be the rule guiding reactions to the two comedians who have recently come under physical assault while doing their jobs. I think it's a fair one—historic, even. "It's bad to hurt people." Amen! I'm glad to live in a world where wealthy powerful famous comedians and their fans apply this idea to everyone equally.

Now that we've got that out of the way, let's enjoy some posts and videos from Dave Chappelle's recent shows at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, a celebration of comedy, laughter, and pretty much all things joyful.

