post cover

Comedians Hate Violence

Not!

logo

Seth Simons

Mar 28 2022

2 mins read

0

Okay, fine, here's a take. One thing to bear in mind as an interminable parade of comedians cry and moan about Chris Rock getting slapped is that pretty much every comedian is okay with violence, either proactively, through their support of violent comics, or implicitly, through their silence about violent comics. They love the stuff. They still worship Louis CK, they pal around with Jeff Ross, they play at the same clubs as TJ Miller and Bryan Callen and Chris D'Elia, they'd crawl over their best friends' corpses to work on SNL, the show that deftly buried its child sex abuse scandal by hiring a bunch of next-gen alt comics happy to rehab its image. This is a violent industry. You cannot succeed in it if you are not okay with violence, the violence of men against women, the privileged against the vulnerable, the powerful against the marginalized. It would not function, not in its current form, if comedians said no to violence, if they said no to Just For Laughs and no to comedy clubs and no to the theaters and training centers where so much abuse has gone unexposed, let alone punished. If they said no to their friends, which they'll never do, because that's really what it's all about. Comedian as identity, comedian as protected class. Comedy as a fraternal order, a badge. You would have to change everything to get rid of the violence.

‎‎‎‎‎

Header image via Michael Janke/Flickr.

Read more posts like this in your inbox

Subscribe to the newsletter

Letterdrop logo

Made with Letterdrop