Look At This

I have argued that SNL’s bizarre invincibility against scandal is, at least in part, the product of an entertainment media ecosystem that functionally serves as an extension of NBC’s marketing and PR departments. This week we got to see the machine in action.

On Thursday, as you know, The Daily Beast published an interview with the woman who filed the lawsuit against Horatio Sanz and NBC. The article does not merely retread old news, however: it also hears from a second woman whom Sanz appears to have groomed over AIM when she was a teenager, at the same time he was allegedly grooming Jane Doe, at one point even referring to Jane Doe by name in purported AIM printouts provided to The Daily Beast. This suggests a pattern of behavior by Sanz: targeting super-fans online while he was a rising talent sharing an office with Jimmy Fallon.

Another source in the piece is a friend of Jane Doe who describes attending an afterparty in 2001, where “another high-profile SNL cast member” touched and flirted with her. This underscores the most important questions raised by the lawsuit: how normal was this behavior at SNL in 2001? How many people witnessed it? How many people enabled it?

In other words, the story was big. It contained both new news and important context for old news. For instance: Jane Doe reported her story to UCB in 2019, spurring the company to conduct some sort of "reluctant" investigation into Sanz. We don't know what came of this investigation, in which Sanz reportedly declined to participate. We do know that UCB co-founder Matt Besser continued welcoming Sanz onto his podcast improv4humans well into 2021. (Remember: it was in 2019 that Sanz texted Jane Doe, "Making out with 16-year-old is far from Kiddie fucking" and "If you want to metoo me you have every right.") Again the story illustrates exactly how many people have to look the other way for abusers to evade accountability.

It’s a bit rich. In the lawsuit, Jane Doe alleges that as part of his grooming process, Sanz leaked her information about upcoming SNL hosts and musical guests to post on her fansite. Two decades later, it seems, the entire entertainment press has become one big SNL fansite.