Read this Insider Story about SNL

Yesterday Insider published a feature on SNL, specifically the ways SNL has been a hostile workplace for young women. The piece is paywalled, frustratingly, because it deserves much wider attention than it's received. I think Insider is worth a subscription if you can afford it, but you can check out aggregations in the Daily Beast and Mic. (I will again encourage you to buy a subscription before noting that, if you must, you can also read the whole thing via the Internet Archive.)

The young staffer said that when she was an intern during the 1999-2000 season, she attended an after-after-party at an "SNL" staffer's apartment. At one point in the night, a 30-something Sanz put on a leather glove and started joking that it covered a fake hand. She said when she left the apartment's living area and went into a bedroom Sanz followed her, closed the door, and asked whether he could touch her breasts with his gloved hand.



Even Tina Fey, the much-lauded first female head writer of "SNL," sometimes made jokes that crossed a line, said Daro, the former writer.



Daro said he once brought his teenage son and his son's girlfriend to an "SNL" show. The next time he saw Fey, he said, she asked Daro whether he had "finger-popped" his son's 14-year-old girlfriend on the drive home.



One former intern said she had no problem getting into several "SNL" after-parties and after-after parties, even though she was only 18 at the time. "I was a baby," she said. "And I'm 5 feet tall. Even now I get carded. So at 18 I must've looked like a middle schooler."





Header image via YouTube/NBC.