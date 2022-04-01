Sanz Denies Almost Everything, Including Whether He Knows 9/11 Happened

Earlier this afternoon Horatio Sanz submitted his response to Jane Doe's complaint, filed almost eight months ago. You can read it here. Broadly speaking, his replies to Doe's allegations take three forms: either he denies the truth of the allegation; he states that the allegation draws a legal conclusion that does not require a response; or he says he lacks the knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the allegation.
I am not a lawyer, and I will save any deeper analysis for a later, more informed report. I will just make a few observations right now.
Sanz lacks knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the allegations in paragraph 41 of the Complaint.
And here is paragraph 41 of the complaint:
On September 11, 2001, the United States was attacked by a group of organized terrorists killing nearly 3,000 people.
A credible response indeed.
Header image via YouTube/The Tonight Show.
Read more posts like this in your inbox
Subscribe to the newsletter