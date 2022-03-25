post cover

So It Turns Out UCB's Not Converting To A Nonprofit After All

First beat: a private equity firm buys Second City. Second beat: two real estate execs buy iO. Third beat:

Seth Simons

Mar 25 2022

I'm on hiatus, I'm chilling hard, I'm catching up on my reading list, I'm focusing on other work, I'm not scrolling Twitter on a Friday night, I'm definitely not working on this newsletter, HOWEVER, if you are a former UCB employee/writer/performer with any particular feelings about the news that UCB just got acquired "with financial support" from a venture capital firm, I would love to chat with you. Please drop me a line so we can set something up.

Header image via YouTube/Netflix.

