So It Turns Out UCB's Not Converting To A Nonprofit After All

I'm on hiatus, I'm chilling hard, I'm catching up on my reading list, I'm focusing on other work, I'm not scrolling Twitter on a Friday night, I'm definitely not working on this newsletter, HOWEVER, if you are a former UCB employee/writer/performer with any particular feelings about the news that UCB just got acquired "with financial support" from a venture capital firm, I would love to chat with you. Please drop me a line so we can set something up.
EXCLUSIVE: The UCB Theatre is coming back as Mosaic founder Jimmy Miller and former CEO/Owner of 'The Onion' Mike McAvoy have acquired the legendary comedy brand with the financial support from Elysian Park Ventures https://t.co/h7oTvm4BJv— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 25, 2022
Header image via YouTube/Netflix.
