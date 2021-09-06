post cover

Labor Day Flash Sale

And some glimpses of Idaho.

logo

Seth Simons

Sep 06 2021

1 min read

0

Friends, readers, celebrities: happy Labor Day. Please enjoy 20% off a premium subscription to the only newsletter covering labor issues in the comedy industry:

That's $4.80/month or $48/year for your first year. Or if you're really feeling generous, you could select the "Friend of the Letter" subscription tier, which any other day goes for $100 but today is a smooth $80. Here's that link again:

Below are some pictures of Idaho for your enjoyment. Thank you as always for reading and supporting Humorism.


Caption


Caption


Caption


Caption


Caption


Caption


Caption

Want to read more?

Subscribe to the newsletter

Letterdrop logo

Made with Letterdrop